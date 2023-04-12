“The Big Bang Theory” is approved for additional funding.

Max and Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that a new comedy series from Max and executive producer Chuck Lorre is under production.

The project will be under Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal.

While plot details are currently under wraps, Lorre is set to executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions. This new show will mark the second collaboration between Max, Lorre, and WBTV.

The unnamed project will be the second spin-off from “The Big Bang Theory”, with CBS’ “Young Sheldon” currently on its sixth season and rated #1 comedy by audiences at the network.

“The Big Bang Theory” originally debuted in 2007, concluding with 12 season in 2019. It won ten Emmy awards and 55 nominations.