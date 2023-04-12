The chances of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returning to the air are looking as slim as ever.

In a new report from People, the an insider is sharing some behind-the-scenes info about the former “GMA3” co-anchors’ negotiations with network ABC.

According to the source, “public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be” to the couple’s affair, and “[ABC] were hedging their bets when they took them off the air,” but “the public shrugged it off.”

Still, the couple, who have remained together since the revelation of the relationship, and are in the process of splitting up with their spouses, have felt the impact of the scandal.

“They can’t believe this is happening to them. Amy and T.J. are devastated,” the source says. “They’re very, very much together in every way. They’re proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they’re in mediation with ABC about what the future holds. But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled.”

In January, it was announced that Robach and Holmes would be departing “GMA3” after being placed on a temporary leave from the show after their relationship came to light in December.

The insider adds that both Robach and Holmes maintain they “didn’t do anything that wrong.”

The add, “They’re grown adults who were both getting divorced anyway. This is a consensual relationship between two grown adults.”