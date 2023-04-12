Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos haven’t been afraid to tackle trickier conversations during their 27 years of marriage.

The couple, who are set to co-host “Live!” together as of April 17, spoke to People about working hard at their relationship.

Ripa told the mag, “I don’t understand when people say, ‘We never fight.’ I go, ‘Oh, they’re in trouble.'”

The “All My Children” stars eloped and tied the knot in Las Vegas back in 1996, and now share kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, together.

Ripa shared, “Many people we know have gone through a divorce and a separation and when you ask ‘Why did you guys wind up getting a divorce?’, it’s always the same answer: ‘I don’t really know.’ I feel like we could have over the years let something small turn into that and [instead] we just put our heads down, got together and said ‘Let’s work it out…'”

She added of working together on “Live!”: “Now we can work it out on camera!”

Ripa insisted, “We’re not going to be like ‘About that thing you said about my mother…'” but said they weren’t ones to hold back when it came to having certain discussions.

“We’re not afraid to go there,” she said. “We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don’t mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark. Neither one of us needs to be the hero.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the couple spoke about Consuelos replacing Ryan Seacrest on “Live!”

Ripa gushed, “To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it’s a dream come true. We’ve been so uniquely blessed.”

“It’s going to be off the rails!” Ripa laughed.