The Wizarding World is getting a fresh take.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new streaming service Max, and with it the first ever “Harry Potter” TV series, along with more blockbuster shows.

The new service combines the existing streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+, and will feature content from across the Warner Bros, HBO and Discovery libraries.

Getting most of the attention was the announcement of the “Harry Potter” series, which will newly adapt author J.K. Rowling’s original series of novels.

The decade-long series will feature a brand new cast in the iconic roles and “each season will be authentic to the original books.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content in the announcement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Rowling, who has faced criticism from many, including the core cast members from the original film franchise, over her anti-trans views, said in a statement, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

The author will also serve as an executive producer on the new series.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”, the final film in the original series, debuted in 2011. The last film in the “Fantastic Beasts” spin-off series was released in 2022.