HBO is giving “Game of Thrones” fans another reason to celebrate, announcing the pay-cable channel has given a straight-to-series order to a new prequel series, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight”.

In a Tuesday announcement made during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service (previously HBO Max), it was revealed that the “Game of Thrones” prequel will be written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, with Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis joining as executive producers.

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” reads HBO’s logline of the series, which will be the second “GoT” spinoff, following “House of the Dragon”.

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends,” the logline concludes.

Given the synopsis, it appears the prequel series will be based on Martin’s series of “Dunk and Egg” novellas; back in 2021, in fact, HBO chief Casey Bloys discussed a prequel based on the novella series.

“Obviously, we know George has this incredible world with all of this really rich and complicated history and all of these characters,” he told TVLine at the time. “So we’ve been trying to be thoughtful about what are the stories that are worth telling. What would be exciting? What would fans love?” he said. “’Dunk and Egg’ is one of those, but not the only one.”