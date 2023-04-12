Mila Kunis would love to do a “Luckiest Girl Alive” sequel.

The actress stars in Netflix’s film adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s 2015 bestselling novel of the same name. It follows a young woman, Ani, making the decision to publicly speak out about being sexually assaulted as a teen.

Her essay gets national attention when it makes it into the pages of The New York Times and upends her life for the better.

READ MORE: Mila Kunis On How She Handled ‘Luckiest Girl Alive”s Most Shocking Scenes (Exclusive)

When asked by People about the possibility of a follow-up to the film, Kunis was enthusiastic.

“Oh my God, I hope my character is happier! Yeah, of course [I would]. I love Jess,” she answered.

Knoll previously revealed she was partially based Ani’s story on her own trauma, having been sexually assaulted at 15. Reader comments in the ending of the film are actual messages she received when she came forward with her own story. The author makes a small cameo in the film as one of the narrators in that scene.

As for what a sequel might entail, the writer said she would love to focus more on Ani’s best friend, Nell, played by Justine Lupe.

“Sometimes I think about writing Nell’s story. Like, where is Nell these days? So maybe,” said Knoll.

READ MORE: Mila Kunis Is The ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ In First Trailer For Netflix’s Adaptation Of Jessica Knoll’s Thriller

Chiara Aurelia, who plays the younger Ani, would also be onboard for a sequel.

“Yes a hundred-million times over. I love every single person involved with this project and I would do anything to work with them all again. Truly,” she replied happily.

“Luckiest Girl Alive” is now streaming on Netflix.