It’s no secret that Demi Lovato has had her ups and downs over the years, battling an eating disorder, substance abuse and depression.

However, Lovato explained during a new interview with “CBS Mornings”, it was nearly losing her life in a 2018 drug overdose, when she was just 25, that proved to be the catalyst for turning things around for the better.

“I definitely am in a really good place,” they said.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna write about on my next album because I’m so happy,” Lovato added. “It is a really good feeling. But I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

She also opened up about the importance that emo music has always played in her life, and how emo influenced her latest album, Holy Fvck.

“Whether it’s angst, whether it’s falling in love, sadness — there’s songs for everyone on here. I’ve always just made music to kind of be an inspiration to other people while also just doing what I love,” Lovato said.

“I grew up listening to this music, and so I wanted to go back to my roots,” they explained. “Whether you’re going through depression or you’re having fun with your friends, there’s so many emotions that’s in this music. I think this generation is hungry for it.”