TLC’s new dating show will test the limits of of the language of love.

The network announced its newest show “Love & Translation” with an official trailer on Wednesday. Three American bachelors and twelve women from around the globe will attempt to find love – with a twist: none of the women speak English.

“I really wish I knew what you were saying right now,” one bachelor complains in the clip.

Without the ability to communicate in the same language or use translators, the show will test whether “love really has no boundaries”.

The show comes from the producers of “90 Day Fiancé” and will stream on TLC and Max exclusively. It was revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service.

“Love & Translation” will debut on TLC and Max later this winter.