The Washboard Union recently released the new single “I Run On Country”, and now they’ve unveiled a music video for the hard-driving track with an outlaw country feel.

The Canadian country trio shot the video in the California desert, with Cory Osborne directing the Vancouver-based trio, consisting of Aaron Grain, Chris Duncombe and David John Roberts.

“It was awesome for us to work with lifelong friend and director Cory Osborne on this video in the California desert. This is the first look at the latest chapter for us as a band,” said Grain.

“‘I Run On Country’ is our love song to the music that has fueled this band from the very beginning,” Chris Duncombe. “Just like little ‘Kai’ in the video, we have loved country music since we were kids about his age. This is a song we had so much fun writing and a video that was so much fun to make. ‘I Run On Country’ is just the first taste of what we have in store in the next chapter of the band.

Added Roberts, “There’s something liberating when the medium of music meets the medium of video, two art forms colliding and coalescing into a whole greater than the sum of their parts. I love working with a director like Cory Osborne… through his vision we get to actually see the music. From the original writing session to the final recording right through to the final video edit, ‘I Run On Country’ has always raised my spirits!”