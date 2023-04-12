Click to share this via email

The cast for DCU’s newest animated feature has been announced.

Creative head James Gunn revealed on Instagram that David Harbour, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, and Frank Grillo will be joining the cast.

He shared the news with screenshots of Collider’s article as well as the caption, “Happy to welcome @frankgrillo1 into the #DCU as Rick Flag Sr across all media. #CreatureCommandos”.

Joel Kinnaman previously portrayed the character in the 2016 and 2021 live-action “Suicide Squad” films.

His follow-up post added, “In addition to @frankgrillo1 as Rick Flag, Sr, the #DCU welcomes @dkharbour as Frankenstein, @indiravarma as The Bride, @alantudyk as Dr Phosphorous, @mariabakalovaofficial as Princess Ilana Rostovic, @thejudgegunn as GI Robot and The Weasel, @zchao as Nina Mazursky, and @steveagee returning as John Economos in #CreatureCommandos.”

Collider reported that the full cast would include Sean Gunn in the role of Weasel and G.I. Robot.

Similarly to “The Suicide Squad”, “Creature Commandos” follows a ragtag crew lead by Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. The DCU has previously revealed their decision to reuse the same cast for characters across the live-action and animated films.