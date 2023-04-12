Harry Styles may be one of the hottest music artists in the world, but when he comes home to visit his mom he’s just plain old Harry.

“He’s just the same as he has always been,” the singer’s mother, Anne Twist, recently told the Daily Mail. “As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version.”

In fact, Twist added, when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer comes for a visit, the first thing he’ll do is head for the kitchen and “open the fridge” for a snack.

Twist also weighed in on her son’s musical success. “Music-wise, I think it’s because he’s very authentic to himself. He takes his influences from what he feels, what he’s listened to, what he likes,” she said. “He’s not thinking, ‘Right, I need to make this song for this particular demographic.’ He does what feels right to him — and it seems to be universally appreciated.”

Not surprisingly, she takes immense pride in her son and his sister. “I’m very proud of both Harry and his older sister Gemma and the adults they’ve become. They’re both really hard-working, they’ve got good morals and they’re really kind people,” she added.

“I know it sounds like a dreadful cliche but as long as they’re happy, that’s the most important thing,” she shared.