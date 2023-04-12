Jennifer Garner is making her return to television in “The Last Thing He Told Me”, a limited series based on the bestseller by Laura Dave.

Garner plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

In addition to marking Garner’s first TV series since starring as super-spy Sydney Bristow on “Alias”, “The Last Thing He Told Me” also sees her reuniting with Victor Garber, who played Sydney’s father.

“It was wonderful,” Garner told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman of working with Garber, who plays a professor who may have information about the disappearance of Hannah’s husband.

“You know, I talk to Victor every week. He’s really it’s our relationship has only deepened since ‘Alias’. He really is like my dad,” Garner explained.

“And so Josh Singer, our showrunner, and I, were conspiring. What role would be right for Victor? What can we do to get him here? And when we figured it out and Victor was available. At first he said, ‘Oh my darling, I don’t… Let me see, what what an idea,'” she recalled.

“But we figured it out and suddenly he was on set. And the only problem was I couldn’t stop smiling at him because I just love him so much,” she added. “And I kept being told, ‘Stop smiling… You have to be Hannah. Hannah is not smiling at him right now.'”