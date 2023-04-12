The fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is right around the corner, and star Rachel Brosnahan is opening up about saying goodbye to Midge Maisel.

Did Brosnahan take any mementos from the set? “What do I wish I had taken from set all the furniture out of Midge’s apartment. I wish I did,” she told ET Canada.

“That would have been a little big. I’d have to bring a U-Haul to the last day of shooting,” she quipped.

However, she revealed she didn’t exit completely empty-handed. “I took all the coats. I don’t have them yet. They’re sitting in a warehouse in New Jersey somewhere, but with a box with my name on them. And I’m going to wear them. I’ll be in coats for the rest of my life,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Brosnahan also shares the screen with actor Jason Ralph in the fifth season, who’s not only her co-star but her real-life husband.

“[“Mrs. Maisel’ creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] has always loved Jason, and… she had kind of said she didn’t know how big a part it was going to be last season, and it ended up [being] two episodes. And then she decided to write eight or nine episodes this season. So it just kind of felt really organic with it,” she said.

“It was really fun,” Brosnahan said of working with her husband. “Jason’s been helping me learn lines for the show since the audition, I think, for it. And he was working on his show in Vancouver [‘The Magicians’] when we started working on this. And so it just felt very full circle… mostly for him to get to see what I’ve been doing all day. Well, I’ve not been at home for 14 hours a day for the last six years, but it was a lot of fun.”

Saying goodbye to Midge, she admitted “was definitely emotional. We just have loved working together so much. It shouldn’t be a very rare experience, but I think unfortunately it is. We just love each other. So much of our crew has been here since the first season, and so it felt like this collective experience. We have a big crew. It’s a big show. So there were hundreds of us just kind of looking at each other going, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it’s the end,'” she recalled.

“But the best part about that last week was that we all got to spend it together. Almost every person who had been on the show for any significant amount of time over the course of the couple of years was there for that last week. And so we got to close the chapter together and that was pretty special,” Brosnahan added.

Filming her final scene with co-star Alex Borstein — who plays Midge’s manager, Susie Myerson — was particularly emotional.

“Alex and I could not look each other in the face during the last day,” she said. “She surprised me. She was just as bad as I was. Maybe worse. We rehearsed our final scene together, and I was looking at her forehead and she was looking at my mouth, so we didn’t have to look at each other until we actually got to shooting because we weren’t going to make it.”

The final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” kicks off Friday, April 14.