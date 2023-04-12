Click to share this via email

A sweet social media video from Millie Bobby Brown’s past has taken on a whole new resonance after her apparent revelation that she’s engaged to beau Jake Bongiovi.

The “Stranger Things” star sent the Internet into a tizzy when she shared a photo of herself in tears as she posed with Bongiovi, showing off what appears to be a large diamond ring on that finger.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

Now, an Instagram Live conversation between Brown and “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp has re-emerged and gone viral.

In their chat, Brown joked about the possibility of Schnapp becoming best man at her eventual wedding to Bongiovi.

“He probably would choose you, he probably would. I’d have to really convince him you’d be such a great best man,” she said.

“If you have a kid I want to be the godfather,” Schnaap told her.

“One hundred per cent you’re the godfather to my kids,” she replied, adding, “And the maid of honour to my wedding.”

“Or…” he teases.