Television personalities receive a lot of mail from viewers, but every once in awhile they get something that leaves them taken aback.

During Wednesday’s edition of “Today with Hoda & Jenna”, co-host Hoda Kotb revealed she once received a handwritten note containing a shocking message.

“I’ll never forget this,” Kotb said.

” I got a letter addressed to me in somebody’s handwriting to my house… and it was something along the lines of, ‘How dare you bring a child into this world at your age. Don’t you know what you’re doing to that child?’” she continued.

“It took my breath away,” Kotb aditted, “because that actually was my ouch.”