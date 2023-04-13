Something borrowed! Kourtney Kardashian got a meaningful gift from her mother, Kris Jenner, ahead of her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker.

In the new wedding Hulu special, “‘Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis”, Kourtney shows her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, the ring that momager Kris gave her the day of her rehearsal dinner.

“Wait, look, Mom just gave me her ring that was from Dad,” Kourtney shows Khloe, later clarifying that it was Kris’ wedding ring in her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian.

Kris was married to Robert from 1978 to 1991 and they shared daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, and son Rob.

Kourtney adds that her father’s 2003 death made her never want to tie the knot.

“When my dad died, I remember thinking, ‘I never want to get married because my dad isn’t there to walk me down the aisle,'” she shared, adding, “so that gift meant so much.”

Travis adds of the gesture, “It was amazing.”

While Kourtney is the eldest of Kris’ daughters to get married, she is not the first. Kim has been married three times — to producer Damon Thomas in 2000, to Kris Humphries in 2011, and most recently to Kanye West in 2014. And Khloe previously tied the knot with Lamar Odom in 2009. All four marriages have resulted in divorce.

During the wedding special, Kourtney reflected on her late father and what he would have thought of her future husband.

“My dad would have loved Travis, and Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways,” she shares. “I can’t even explain them. I felt his presence, and I think I felt just like a sense of calm.”

Travis also acknowledges Robert during his speech at the couple’s reception.

“Robert, I know you’re here in spirit and so proud,” the nervous groom says.

MORE FROM ET:

Kourtney Kardashian Nearly Vomits in Pics From Vegas Wedding Night

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Private Wedding Footage

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship