Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Khloé Kardashian is a very proud mom.

On Wednesday, the reality star celebrated her daughter True’s fifth birthday, and took the opportunity for a trip down memory lane.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Has ‘Concerns’ But Is ‘Supporting’ Tristan Thompson’s Return To L.A.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Khloé wrote, “Today is my angels 5th birthday!! I am NOT OK. True has changed my life in ways I could never express.”

She continued, “I am so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol.”

Photo: Khloé Kardashian

She then began sharing a whole lot of photos of True from when she was a newborn, all the way through to today.

Photo: Khloé Kardashian

Photo: Khloé Kardashian

Khloé also shared photos of the decorations for her daughter’s fifth birthday party.

Photo: Khloé Kardashian

Kris Jenner also shared a post on her Instagram account celebrating her granddaughter’s birthday.

“You are such a gorgeous light with your mesmerizing smile and your effervescent personality that captures our hearts and lights up every room!” she wrote.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Share Easter Celebration With Their Kids In New Pics

Khloé shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares a son, born in August 2022.

On her Instagram Story, sister Kim Kardashian wrote, “My baby True. I hope you feel so loved deeply by all of your family. You are so special and such a sweet baby girl. Happy Birthday. Auntie Kiki loves you so much🤍.”