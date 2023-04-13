Khloé Kardashian is a very proud mom.
On Wednesday, the reality star celebrated her daughter True’s fifth birthday, and took the opportunity for a trip down memory lane.
In a post on her Instagram Story, Khloé wrote, “Today is my angels 5th birthday!! I am NOT OK. True has changed my life in ways I could never express.”
She continued, “I am so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol.”
She then began sharing a whole lot of photos of True from when she was a newborn, all the way through to today.
Khloé also shared photos of the decorations for her daughter’s fifth birthday party.
Kris Jenner also shared a post on her Instagram account celebrating her granddaughter’s birthday.
“You are such a gorgeous light with your mesmerizing smile and your effervescent personality that captures our hearts and lights up every room!” she wrote.
Khloé shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares a son, born in August 2022.
On her Instagram Story, sister Kim Kardashian wrote, “My baby True. I hope you feel so loved deeply by all of your family. You are so special and such a sweet baby girl. Happy Birthday. Auntie Kiki loves you so much🤍.”