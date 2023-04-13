Howie Mandel’s daughter and “Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast” co-host, Jackelyn Shultz, is speaking out amid that backlash over their interview with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval.

Sandoval’s months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss was recently revealed. He’d been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone. They’ve since split.

The cast have since filmed a tell-all “VP” reunion show, but it hasn’t aired yet. Mandel then invited Sandoval to appear on his podcast, which didn’t go down well with a lot of people, Andy Cohen included.

Cohen suggested Mandel hadn’t done “his homework” before the chat, but it turns out Mandel’s daughter Shultz is a huge fan of “Watch What Happens Live”, despite the criticism.

Shultz posted a clip of Cohen calling her dad the “jackhole” of the day, writing: “As a longtime fan I don’t know whether to be excited about my brief appearance on the show or embarrassed,” alongside a shrugging emoji.

Cohen also spoke about Mandel’s cheating scandal interview on his “Radio Andy” SiriusXM show.

He criticized the Canadian comedian again, saying: “This Howie Mandel thing, I don’t know.

“I found out about it last week, was annoyed on my behalf, on Bravo’s behalf, on the viewer’s behalf. Surprised [Sandoval] gave an interview to someone who doesn’t seem to be familiar with the show or watch the show on any level.”