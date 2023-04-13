Welcome to Paradise.

ET Canada has the exclusive trailer premiere for the new Canadian romantic drama “Midnight at the Paradise”, which explores the stages of love at a Toronto movie theatre.

Directed by Vanessa Matsui (“Ghost BFF”) and written and produced by Bill Robertson (“The Events Leading Up to My Death”), the film stars Liane Balaban (“One Week”, “New Waterford Girl”), Allan Hawco (“Republic of Doyle”), Ryan Allen (“SEE”), TIFF Rising Star Emma Ferreira (“Learn to Swim”), Kate Trotter (“Tru Love”) and the late Kenneth Welsh (“Twin Peaks”, “The Day After Tomorrow”) in his final film role.

READ MORE: ‘When Time Got Louder’: A Deep Bond Between Siblings Is Tested In Exclusive Trailer

“When they were teenagers, Iris (Balaban) and Alex (Hawco) went to see the sexy French New Wave classic ‘Breathless’ and fell in love. But life had other plans. Twenty years later, Iris is married to workaholic doctor Geoff (Allen), stressed out by motherhood and caring for her dying, self-centred film critic father, Max (Kenneth Welsh),” the official description reads. “Tonight she has scheduled a screening of ‘Breathless’ at the rundown Paradise Theatre in Max’s honor, and on a whim invites Alex. But when Alex shows up with his fiancée Anthea (Ferreira) in tow, Iris’ world is turned upside down and the two ex-lovers spend the evening contemplating the past and plotting a future together.

“‘Midnight at the Paradise’ is a thought-provoking look at what makes long-term relationships work, and how movies can shape our views on romantic love. In one evening, three couples at various stages of their relationships come to appreciate that any marriage requires equal doses of delusion, forgiveness, laughter, hope, and sexual chemistry.”

The movie is set at Toronto’s historic Paradise Theatre on Bloor Street West. Robertson says the theatre wasn’t originally part of the story, but that changed when he saw the theatre undergoing renovations while cycling by one day.

Opened in 1937 and then closed in 2006, the Paradise was all set to be turned into a pharmacy before the building was designated as a heritage site, saving it from demolition. It was renovated and reopened in 2019.

READ MORE: ‘Riceboy Sleeps’: Exclusive New Trailer For Canadian Festival Favourite

Robertson sees the story of the Paradise as an apt metaphor for the story in the film, explaining, “That’s what it’s about: separating the warm feelings of nostalgia from the truth about what happened in the past. The central character of Iris is trying to navigate what happened twenty years ago with Alex but in the context of the present.”

It was also exciting for many of the cast and crew to be shooting a film in Toronto that actually takes place in Toronto.

“I’m a Toronto boy myself. I live in the Junction in Toronto’s west end, not too far from the Paradise Cinema. That really appealed to me,” says actor Ryan Allen. “And because I come from a theatre background, these longer scenes are so different from what we usually get in film and TV, but they give us the time and space to play with the development of the story. That really drew me to this script.”

“Midnight at the Paradise” will have its premiere on April 21 at the Paradise in Toronto, before opening in cities around Canada.