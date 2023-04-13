Meghan Markle won’t be attending King Charles’ coronation with Prince Harry, but she still has plenty of plans that weekend.

The coronation, on May 6, falls on their son Archie’s fourth birthday, so instead of heading to London, U.K., Meghan will reportedly be throwing some celebrations for the little one in California, People reported.

Their daughter Lilibet, 1, will also be staying in the U.S. with her mom.

READ MORE: Prince Harry To Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace Confirms

A friend told the mag that Harry wanted to attend the ceremony to support his father at such a special time in his life.

According to royal expert and author Omid Scobie, it’s expected to “be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Harry,” who is reported to “only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2023

The news comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday that Harry would be attending the coronation after weeks of headlines questioning whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would or wouldn’t be making the trip.

The Palace said in a statement to ET Canada: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And King Charles Reconciliation At Coronation Unlikely, Royal Expert Says: ‘I Don’t See That Happening’

It’s thought Harry — who visited the U.K. last month, but was reportedly told his father Charles was “too busy” to see him — will not be making an appearance on the royal balcony, after he and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the family back in March 2020.

The coronation comes as Harry’s relationship with the royals continues to be rocky, after he made multiple accusations against his family in his tell-all memoir Spare, that was released earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan also spoke out about their decision to leave the royals in their Netflix documentary, as well as in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021.