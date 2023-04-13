Céline Dion believes in love.

On Thursday, the Canadian music icon dropped her new title track from the upcoming romantic comedy-drama “Love Again”, in which she also makes her feature film debut.

READ MORE: Céline Dion Thanks Fans For ‘Giant Wave Of Love’ As She Celebrates 55th Birthday

In the film, which stars co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, the singer plays a fictionalized version of herself.

“What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas) sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ (Heughan) new work phone,” the official description reads.

“A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Céline Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person… and win her heart.”

“Love Again” also features 11 songs from Dion, all woven into the narrative of the film and its characters’ lives.

Check out the full track list:

Love Again I’ll Be Waiting On You Love Of My Life The Gift It’s All Coming Back To Me Now Orpheus & Eurydice (Score from Love Again) All By Myself Where Does My Heart Beat Now Celine Wisdom (Score from Love Again) A New Day Has Come Courage That’s The Way It Is Love Takes Courage (Score from Love Again)

READ MORE: Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside ‘Rolling Stone’ Office Over ‘Greatest Singers’ List Exclusion

The movie’s title track is a surprisingly quiet and tender song about finding love again, coming from the vocal powerhouse. The lyric video for the song also features clips from the movie.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too,” Dion said of working on the movie.

Talking to People about the role Dion’s music plays in the film, Heughan said, “Her music, in a way, brings my character and Priyanka’s character together. But who better to do that than Céline Dion?”

“Love Again” opens in theatres in Canada on May 5.