The Weeknd’s new HBO series “The Idol” will get a 2023 Cannes Film Festival rollout.

The Cannes Film Festival unveiled its 2023 line-up on Thursday morning, and “The Idol” is slated to debut alongside films from esteemed directors like Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson.

The series, which has garnered a plethora of controversy in recent months, will revolve around a nightclub organizer with a corrupt past, played by The Weeknd, and a young woman with ambitions to elevate herself into the music industry, played by Lily-Rose Depp.

The announcement of its premiere at Cannes arrives alongside a new music teaser from the series posted by The Weeknd on Instagram. A cinematic strings orchestra plays in the studio as The Weeknd and producer Mike Dean nod their heads while the score plays. The Canadian superstar captioned the post: “THE IDOL VOL. 1 💿 coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste).”

The controversy surrounding the series emerges from reports of tense, creative disputes which resulted in director Amy Semetz exiting the show. Multiple outlets reported that Semetz was forced out of the series production by The Weeknd because he worried the show was being tainted by her “female perspective.”

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to May 27.