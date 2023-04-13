Lala Kent isn’t one to hold back when it comes to discussing that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

Kent appeared on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live” and discussed Tom Schwartz’s recent interview on the show, in which he claimed the affair had been an “open secret” among the “Vanderpump Rules” cast since January.

Kent insisted his appearance overall was “so cringey,” urging him to talk to a PR team before doing things like that.

She added of his suggestion that the cast pretty much knew the affair was happening, “I was really grossed out by that.”

Kent said of him knowing about his business partner and friend Sandoval’s shenanigans, “I feel like if I would have been Schwartz, I would have said, ‘If you don’t tell her, I’m going to tell her.'”

For those that aren’t in the loop — Sandoval’s months-long affair with co-star Leviss was recently revealed. He’d been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone. They’ve since split.

Kent insisted the cast were all shocked by the news, admitting that it’s sometimes harder to see what’s going on when you’re in the middle of it all.

“I’ve learned to trust people who are on the fringe,” she told Cohen. “They see things much more clearly than people who are in it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Kent was asked whether she thought Sandoval and Leviss were in love, to which she replied maybe Leviss was, adding: “I don’t think he is in love with her because I think he’s incapable of that type of emotion.”