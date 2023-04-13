Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson may be more than just peas in a pod.

On the latest episode of the podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera withe Kelly Ripa”, McConaughey revealed that there’s an outside possibility his “True Detective” co-star is actually his brother.

“You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line. And that’s part of our bromance, right?” the actor said of his friendship with Harrelson.

“My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me,” McConaughey added. “His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.”

But apparently a conversation with his mom led McConaughey to wonder if the connection between them might go as deep as blood.

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families. And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W,” he recalled.

“We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant, and did some math and found out that [Woody’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce,” McConaughey continued.

“Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment,” he added.