Blink-182 is making their way to Coachella.

In a surprise announcement one day before the renowned music festival begins, the pop-punk band has been added to the Friday lineup.

This performance will be the first time since 2015 that all three original band members, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, will share the stage since DeLonge departed from the group eight years ago.

Coachella revealed the new lineup on their Instagram with an updated image of the festival’s timetable. Blink-182 will be performing from 6:45 a.m. – 7:35 a.m. local time.

The “All The Small Things” performers decided to reunite following Hoppus’ diagnosis of stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021.

As reported by People, Hoppus retold how Barker and DeLonge visited him at his home before he began undertaking chemotherapy.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Hoppus explained to the publication. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Hoppus revealed in September 2022 that he was “cancer-free” via an Instagram Story. A few weeks later, in October, the band announced they would release new music and go on a world tour.