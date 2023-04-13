Click to share this via email

Sparks are definitely flying between “Yellowstone” stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who just went Instagram official with their romance.

The pair, who play Walker and Laramie on the hit show, were pictured kissing in a loved-up snap shared by Bingham on Wednesday.

The smooch took place in front of a bonfire, with the actor captioning the shot: “More than a spark 🔥.”

“I love you, cowboy, 🥰” Harrison gushed in the comments.

The lovebirds donned matching jeans and camouflage jackets in the cute snap.

Bingham was previously married to ex-wife Anna Axster from 2009-2021. The pair share three children together.

Harrison, on the other hand, previously dated “One Tree Hill” star Austin Nichols.

Bingham and Harrison sparked romance rumours last month after Bingham commented on Harrison’s birthday post.

He commented, “Happy Birthday HH,” leading fans to gush over a possible romance at the time.