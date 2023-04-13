Jenna Bush Hager is revisiting a harsh breakup and the upsetting notions of body-shaming surrounding it.

The mom of three revealed that she experienced quite a difficult breakup when her seventh-grade boyfriend called their relationship quits after seeing her in a bathing suit.

“It’s so interesting because people really do hit you right where it hurts,” the first former daughter expressed Wednesday’s “Today” show episode while speaking with host Hoda Kotb.

“I had a boyfriend in seventh grade who broke up with me after we went swimming together,” she elaborated, “after he saw me in a bathing suit.”

Bush Hager further discussed how she still struggles with feeling at peace with her body after years.

“I feel like even sometimes now when I feel great — I have three kids, three C-sections, I feel really in my body and I think of it as a beautiful thing — I’ll walk in a pool and have a moment,” she continued.

The experience was so profound that it impacted Bush Hager’s approach to parenting, explaining that she primarily raises her kids to be “loving.”

“All we want is loving children. We don’t need the star kid, the this, the that. We want kids that are kind,” she explained. “The way you do that is model it.”

Bush Hager shares daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3, with husband Henry Hager.