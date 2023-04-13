Click to share this via email

The Academy of Country Music has unveiled its roster of 2023 ACM Awards nominees, with HARDY and Lainey Wilson leading the way.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” which is set to stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

HARDY scored seven nominations this year, including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, sharing three of those noms with collaborator Wilson for their song, “wait in the truck.” For her part, Wilson received six nods — the most for a female artist this year — including Female Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert is breaking records before the telecast even kicks off. The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer received her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, passing the record 16 nominations previously held by Reba McEntire. Lambert has five nominations total this year and the opportunity to shatter even more records as the trophies are doled out.

Last fall, Lambert was presented her Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors celebration. The coveted prize recognizes an artist who has won the ACM Awards for New Artist of the Year, Male or Female Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year during the span of their career. For her part, Lambert currently holds the title of most-awarded artist in ACM history.

Stay tuned to ET for all the latest ACM Awards updates and find the complete list of this year’s main awards nominations below, with more available on the Academy’s official website.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

● Jason Aldean

● Kane Brown

● Luke Combs

● Miranda Lambert

● Chris Stapleton

● Carrie Underwood

● Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Kelsea Ballerini

● Miranda Lambert

● Ashley McBryde

● Carly Pearce

● Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

● Kane Brown

● Luke Combs

● Jordan Davis

● Chris Stapleton

● Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

● Brooks & Dunn