“Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell has been found “safe” after being reported missing.

It was reported on Thursday that the former Nickelodeon actor was last seen on Wednesday evening, according to a statement posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Facebook.

However, they’ve since shared an update confirming: “At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

The original post read, using Bell’s real name, “Officers are looking for Jared Bell. He is considered missing and endangered.”

The message also stated Bell should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location was “potentially the area of Mainland High School.”

The news comes after it was reported that the actor had separated from his wife of five years, Janet Von Schmeling, Page Six revealed earlier this year.

READ MORE: Drake Bell’s Wife Janet Von Schmeling Calls Out Josh Peck: ‘You’re A F***ing Liar’

Sources said he’d entered treatment after images emerged of him seemingly huffing balloons in a parking lot in December, while their young son was in the backseat.

Before that, Bell spoke out in September 2021 about his arrest and subsequent conviction on charges of child endangerment over some inappropriate text exchanges with a 15-year-old girl.

The star, who received a two-year probationary sentence and 200 hours of community service after entering a guilty plea, apologized for the “reckless and irresponsible” messages, but denied allegations of sexual assault.

“I wanna make clear that there were no sexual images, nothing physical between me and this individual. I was not charged with anything physical. I was not charged with disseminating photographs or images or anything like that,” he said at the time.

Bell has had run-ins with the law over the years, as well as battling substance issues and being accused of verbal and physical abuse by ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt, which he denied.