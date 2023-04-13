Click to share this via email

"Asteroid City", "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Stars are getting ready to walk the Croisette.

On Thursday, the Cannes Film Festival announced its full 2023 lineup, including some heavy hitters like Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City”.

The festival had been teasing Scorsese’s film, which stars Leonard DiCaprio, for weeks ahead of the official announcement.

“Killers” will be playing out of competition, alongside the hotly anticipated sequel “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, as well as Sam Levinson’s TV show with The Weeknd “The Idol”, and the Johnny Depp-starring “Jeanne du Barry”, which will open the festival.

“Asteroid City”, which features an all-star cast including Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton, will be vying for the Palme D’Or in competition.

Other films in competition include Todd Haynes’ “May December”, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster”, “Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest” and more.

“21 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen will also be presenting a special screening of his new documentary “Occupied City”, about Amsterdam under Nazi occupation during WWII.

Check out the full list of films playing Cannes:

COMPETITION

“Club Zero,” Jessica Hausner

“Asteroid City,” Wes Anderson

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

“Fallen Leaves,” Aki Kaurismaki

“Les Filles D’Olfa” (“Four Daughters”), Kaouther Ben Hania

“Anatomie D’une Chute,” Justine Triet

“Monster,” Kore-eda Hirokazu

“Il Sol Dell’Avvenire,” Nanni Moretti

“La Chimera,” Alice Rohrwacher

“About Dry Grasses,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“L’Ete Dernier,” Catherine Breillat

“The Passion of Dodin Bouffant,” Tran Anh Hung

“Rapito,” Marco Bellocchio

“May December,” Todd Haynes

“Firebrand,” Karim Ainouz

“The Old Oak,” Ken Loach

“Perfect Days,” Wim Wenders

“Banel Et Adama,” Ramata-Toulaye Sy

“Jeunesse,” Wang Bing

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Los Delincuentes” (“The Deliquents”), Rodrigo Moreno

“How to Have Sex,” Molly Manning Walker

“Goodbye Julia,” Mohamed Kordofani

“Crowra (The Burti Flower),” João Salaviza & Renée Nader Messora

“Simple Comme Sylvain,” Monia Chokri

“Kadib Abyad” (“The Mother of All Lies”), Asmae EL Moudir

“Los Colonos” (“The Settlers”), Felipe Galvez

“Augure” (“Omen”), Baloji Tshiani

“The Breaking Ice,” Anthony Chen

“Rosalie,” Stéphanie Di Giusto

“The New Boy,” Warwick Thornton

“If Only I Could Hibernate,” Zoljargal Purevdash

“Hopeless,” Kim Chang-hoon

“Terrestrial Verses,” Ali Asfari & Alireza Khatami

“Rien a Perdre,” Delphine Deloget

“Les Meutes,” Kamal Lazraq

“Le Regne Animal,” Thomas Cailley

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese

“The Idol,” Sam Levinson

“Cobweb,” Kim Jee-woon

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” James Mangold

“Jeanne du Barry,” Maiwenn

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

“Omar la Fraise,” Elias Belkeddar

“Kennedy,” Anurag Kashyap

“Acide,” Just Philippot

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Retratos Fantasmas,” (“Pictures of Ghosts”), Kleber Mendonca Filho

“Anselm,” Wim Wenders

“Occupied City,” Steve McQueen

“Man in Black,” Wang Bing

CANNES PREMIERE

“Le Temps D’Aimer,” Katell Quillevere

“Cerrar Los Ojos,” Victor Erice

“Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe,” Martin Provost

“Kubi,” Takeshi Kitano

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16 to 27.