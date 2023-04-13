Canadian Screen Week is officially underway — it’s the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television’s annual week-long celebration of the best in Canadian film, TV and digital media. With in-person ceremonies returning for the first time since 2019, nominees across 145 categories are being honoured over four days of live award shows at Toronto’s Meridian Hall. It’s all leading up to a star-studded broadcast hosted by Samantha Bee on Sunday night, when the winner of the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award will be revealed.

The hour-long special, which airs at 8 p.m. ET (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem, will look back at the past year in Canadian film and TV. Also on tap? Interviews with this year’s slate of Special Award recipients — which includes Canadian icons like Catherine O’Hara, Ryan Reynolds and Simu Liu — along with special guests Amy Poehler, Lamar Johnson, “White Lotus” star Adam DiMarco and more.

To celebrate the big night, ET Canada polled CSA nominees to find out who they’ll be rooting for at this year’s ceremonies, and give them a chance to do what Canadians do best: support their fellow Canadians. Respondents were allowed to stump for any nominee from any category (yes, all 145 of them). The only caveat? They weren’t allowed to choose the project they’re currently nominated for, or a fellow nominee from that same project — just to make things fair.

From a pair of frontrunners for Best Director honours to “Run the Burbs” co-stars (and dueling Lead Performer nominees), here are their answers. Think of it kind of like your favourite nominees’ favourite nominees…

Andrew Phung

Andrew Phuong — Photo: GP Images/Getty

Nominated for: Best Lead Performer, Comedy (“Run the Burbs”)

Who they’re rooting for: I absolutely loved double CSA nominee Tricia Black, who plays “scene-stealing” Detective Swallows on “Pretty Hard Cases”. Tricia is genuinely one of this country’s most talented comedic performers who is somehow also equally talented musically.

Rakhee Morzaria

Rakhee Morzaria — Photo: CBC

Nominated for: Best Lead Performer, Comedy (“Run the Burbs”)

Who they’re rooting for: I’m rooting for “Brother,” directed by Clement Virgo. I really loved the novel by David Chariandy that it was based on, and the film, my gosh… It’s so beautiful and rhythmic and the performances are outstanding. I’m rooting for it all the way.

READ MORE: ‘Brother’ Director Clement Virgo Is ‘Stunned’ To Lead Canadian Screen Awards’ Film Nominees: ‘It Feels Heartening And Overwhelming’

Mouna Traoré

Mouna Traoré — Photo: Prince Williams/Getty

Nominated for: Best Lead Performer, Drama Series (“The Porter”)

Who they’re rooting for: I am so happy and proud to see the film “Brother” receive so many nominations at the CSAs this year. The cast, crew and creative team have done so much magnificent work over the years, and it’s beautiful to see them getting the recognition they deserve for this project.

Clement Virgo

Clement Virgo — Photo: Mathew Tsang/Getty

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction, and Adapted Screenplay (“Brother”)

Who they’re rooting for: The original screenplay for “Riceboy Sleeps” is beautiful. It’s funny and deeply moved me. A poignant coming-of-age story.

READ MORE: ‘Riceboy Sleeps’: Exclusive New Trailer For Canadian Festival Favourite

Anthony Shim

Anthony Shim — Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Stringer

Nominated for: Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Direction, Achievement in Editing, and Original Screenplay (“Riceboy Sleeps”)

Who they’re rooting for: I’m rooting for “The Maiden” by Graham Foy to win the Best First Feature Film award. I think it’s always a good sign when a film starts and I immediately feel insecure about my own filmmaking; this happened with “The Maiden” as soon as I saw those kids whipping down the street on their skateboards.

Graham Foy

Graham Foy — Photo: Dominik Magdziak / Stringer

Nominated for: The John Dunning Best First Feature Film Award (“The Maiden”)

Who they’re rooting for: “Queens of the Qing Dynasty” by Ashley McKenzie! She is a national treasure and one of the greatest contemporary filmmakers working today. I can’t wait to see what she makes next. [Note: “Queens of the Qing Dynasty” is nominated for Achievement in Costume Design (Sig Burwash, Kathleen Darling).]

Fab Filippo

Fab Filippo — Photo: George Pimentel/Getty

Nominated for: Best Comedy Series, Best Direction, Comedy, and Best Writing, Comedy (“Sort Of”)

Who they’re rooting for: I’m rooting for Ann Tipper, director of photography of “Sex with Sue,” whose work I love. Sue Johanson is an amazing human and I love that they made a movie about her!

Jonathan Torrens

Jonathan Torrens — Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Frank Arcuri

Nominated for: Best Guest Performance, Drama Series (“Moonshine”) and Best Guest Performance, Comedy (“Letterkenny”)

Who they’re rooting for: I’m rooting for Madison Tevlin, a nominee for Best Host for “Who Do You Think I Am?” As Maddy says, having Down syndrome is the least interesting thing about her. This show proves it!

Amanda Parris

Amanda Parris — Photo: Jeremy Chan / Stringer

Nominated for: Best Web Program or Series, Fiction and Best Writing, Web Program or Series (“Revenge of the Black Best Friend”)

Who they’re rooting for: Another CSA-nominated project that I loved this year was the television series “The Porter”. It was an incredible season of television with exciting and original storylines, captivating characters, incredible performances and just a really high production value. It made me hopeful for what is on the horizon when it comes to Canadian television — a hope that has been tempered since learning about its recent cancellation. Nevertheless I’m so happy it has been nominated in so many categories and I’m happy to celebrate this phenomenal piece of work.

Sarah McVie

Sarah McVie — Photo: George Pimentel/Getty

Nominated for: Best Supporting Performer, Comedy (“Workin’ Moms”)

Who they’re rooting for: In my opinion the most stunning piece of dramatic art produced this year was “The Porter”. Everything about this show is deserving of recognition and praise. I’d love to see them win all 19 nods!

Sydney Scotia

Sydney Scotia — Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Nominated for: Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble) (“Pillow Talk”)

Who they’re rooting for: I’ll be rooting for “Riceboy Sleeps,” a film that is beautiful visually and in spirit. Anthony Shim awakens awareness, opens our hearts and reminds us to love and be kind.

Andrea Warner

Andrea Warner — Photo: Unique Nicole / Stringer

Nominated for: Best Writing, Documentary and the Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research (“Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On”)

Who they’re rooting for: I loved this season of “Sort Of” so much, especially the music, so I’m rooting for this mighty team of nominees for Best Original Music, Comedy: Ceréna, Emily Persich (EARTH TO EMILY), Moël, Terrell Morris, SVDP, and Vivek Shraya. These brilliant artists are the perfect architects for the show’s sublime sonic landscape.

Sophie Jarvis

Sophia Jarvis — Photo: Andrew Chin / Stringer

Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay (“Until Branches Bend”)

Who they’re rooting for: I saw “I Like Movies” in a packed theatre with an uproarious crowd. Editor Simone Smith did an incredible job, with a sharp sense of tone and pacing that made this comedy the most fun watch of the year.

Ann Pornel

Ann Pornel — Photo: CBC

Nominated for: Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition (“The Great Canadian Baking Show”)

Who they’re rooting for: “Riceboy Sleeps” is one of the most beautiful Canadian films I’ve seen, and it made me ugly-cry harder than I’ve ever ugly-cried before. For that alone, it deserves every award and nomination, even in categories it doesn’t belong in. Give it a Michelin Star, even.