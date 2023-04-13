The “Real Housewives” franchise isn’t growing more just yet.

On SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” this week, the host shut down rumors about “Real Housewives” getting spin-offs in Las Vegas and New Orleans.

“People are really excited about BravoCon in Vegas getting so many questions about it. And I just wanna nip something in the bud right now because there is a rumor that is building online that I need to address so that we can move on,” Cohen said. “I know how this is gonna go. It’s going to, it’s gonna blossom and fester and snowball.”

He continued, “There is a train of thought that, of thinking we will be announcing at BravoCon in Vegas, the ‘Real Housewives of Las Vegas’. And I am here to tell you, we are not, no, just we are not. There is no ‘Housewives of Vegas’. We are not announcing a ‘Housewives of Vegas’. So just stand down. That’s not happening. So I just want to, so we can all move on and move forward. Okay. That’s not happening.”

And in case anyone was thinking the Vegas denial left room open for a New Orleans show, Cohen shut that down as well.

“I don’t think so. I mean, I think we’re good,” he said, when asked about a NOLA spin-off. “We’re not developing any, there was just a rumor about ‘Real Housewives of New Orleans’ and I happen to know that there is a production company who we work with all the time, who was just casting women in New Orleans to see if there was a show to be done in New Orleans.”

Cohen explained, “I think they are pitching it to Bravo. This wasn’t Bravo seeking out. A lot of times people will start DMing me saying, ‘I know you’re doing Scottsdale. I want to be on the casting,’ whatever. I’m like, sometimes there are production companies that are just fishing around, not even at the behest of Bravo, but just because they are looking for women and they’re gonna bring them to Bravo and try to pitch Bravo on the idea.”

Finally, he added, “So that’s my rumor debunk today.”