Mariah Carey has truly secured her place in history.

On Wednesday, the pop superstar’s classic holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Since 2003, the Registry has chosen to preserve sound recordings that are considered “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States.”

Carey’s song was among the 25 recordings selected for preservation by the Library of Congress, including Madonna’s “Like a Virgin”, Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” and the Super Mario Bros. theme by Koji Kondo.

On Twitter, Carey reacted to the induction of “All I Want For Christmas” by sharing a video of her call with Library of Congress’ chief communications officer Roswell Encina sharing the news.

“I’m honored beyond belief! I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song!” she wrote.

On the call, Carey shared how unexpected it was that the 1994 holiday song would become such a classic.

“This is major and this is so gratifying to me as an artist, as a songwriter of course. You can’t come up with this,” she said.

“I wasn’t sitting there writing lyrics like, ‘I’m going to be … in all these places and my songs are going to mean something to people every Christmas.’ I had no idea,” Carey continued. “I just wrote from my heart what I wanted, so thank you so much for including me in this incredible company and the whole situation.”