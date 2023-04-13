Padma Lakshmi is enjoying a family getaway with her daughter.

The celebrity chef shared snaps from her jetsetting vacation with Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Spring breakers in action! ✨ Littlehands and I absconded to Paris for a few days of rest, fashion and pastries, the view from our room at the @shangrilaparis was so perfect it was unreal!!”

READ MORE: Padma Lakshmi Opens Up About Her Mother’s Hurtful Abortion After A Car Accident

” If it’d been warmer and not rained as much we would’ve lived on that balcony, watching the city and basking in the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower,” she continued. “Luckily we had an indoor pool and a deck of cards to occupy us 💞Then we jetted off to Marrakesh but those pics will come later, I’m still unpacking!!”

The carousel of photos showed the happy mother-daughter combo posing in front of the Eiffel tower, enjoying the French architecture, and of course, the cuisine.

Lakshmi shared a second set of photos which included a video of them digging into the food.

“ome Paris bites— of beautiful food, shopping, culture, all the things ✨,” she wrote in the caption.

“We stumbled upon the most interesting little stores (Kioto was an awesome Japanese grocery and @mielfactory was a whole store just for honey!), basked in pure fashion at the @dior museum, and hit some Paris classics like La Coupole — which, if you’re in Paris, save your money and just go for a late night drink!” she continued. “It’s all about the atmosphere and the food is borderline insipid 😂 All in all, a great start to spring break!!”

READ MORE: Here’s The First Look At Padma Lakshmi’s Travel Show ‘Taste The Nation’ Season 2

The two shared a snap in front of the Arc de Triomphe and shared some of the gorgeous fashion.

Fans loved seeing the glimpse into their family life with one expressing their admiration for the close bond. “I love seeing these pictures of you and your daughter together! Big fan of yours overall but I love your parenting style too and how much what seems like to me how supportive you are of your daughter to be her unique self!” they wrote.

Lakshmi shares her 13-year-old daughter with Adam Dell.