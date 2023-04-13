Rachel Brosnahan loved sharing the screen with her other half, actor Jason Ralph, on the fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Brosnahan, who plays Miriam “Midge” Maisel” in the hit show, spoke to ET Canada about how the idea to have Ralph, who stars as Mike Carr, in the show came about.

The actress, who has been married to her hubby since 2016, recalled, “[“Mrs. Maisel’ creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] has always loved Jason, and… she had kind of said she didn’t know how big a part it was going to be last season, and it ended up [being] two episodes. And then she decided to write eight or nine episodes this season. So it just kind of felt really organic.”

“It was really fun,” Brosnahan added of working with her husband. “Jason’s been helping me learn lines for the show since the audition, I think, for it. And he was working on his show in Vancouver [‘The Magicians’] when we started working on this. And so it just felt very full circle… mostly for him to get to see what I’ve been doing all day. Well, I’ve not been at home for 14 hours a day for the last six years, but it was a lot of fun.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Brosnahan revealed she can’t believe the show is almost over after starring as the character since 2017.

She shared, “It feels impossible to wrap my head around. I’m grateful that we didn’t have to say goodbye completely when we finished filming in November,” saying how they’ve all been getting together to celebrate the show this week ahead of the last season airing.

Brosnahan said of the last days of filming, “It was definitely emotional. We just have loved working together so much. It shouldn’t be a very rare experience, but I think unfortunately it is. We just love each other.

“Alex [Borstein, who plays Susie Myerson] and I could not look each other in the face during the last day. She surprised me, she was just as bad as I was, maybe worse. We rehearsed our final scene together, and I was looking at her forehead and she was looking at my mouth, so we didn’t have to look at each other until we actually got to shooting because we weren’t going to make it.”

Brosnahan also said she wishes she’d taken all the furniture out of Midge’s apartment, but that would’ve been quite difficult.

The star admitted, “That would have been a little big. I’d have to bring a U-Haul to the last day of shooting.

“I took all the coats… I don’t have them yet. They’re sitting in a warehouse in New Jersey somewhere, but with a box with my name on them. And I’m going to wear them. I’ll be in coats for the rest of my life.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 5 premieres Friday, April 14, on Prime Video. New episodes will be available weekly until the series finale airs on Friday, May 26.