“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown has well and truly moved on from her ex-husband Kody Brown.

Christine has announced she’s engaged to her boyfriend David Woolley after the pair went Instagram official with their romance in February.

David popped the question earlier this month in Utah, with Christine gushing to People: “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday.

“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

Christine, who looked so loved-up with her other half in a series of engagement pics shared on Instagram, added: “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Posting an array of cute snaps back in Feb for Valentine’s Day, Christine wrote: “I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

The reality TV star had announced she was “dating some exclusively” earlier that month.

The news comes after Christine announced her split from Kody after 25 years of marriage in November 2021.

She previously gushed that David was “incredible with Truley,” the 13-year-old daughter she and Kody share. The exes are also parents to Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 20.