Toronto Raptors fans think DeMar DeRozan’s daughter may ended their season.

Diar, the Chicago Bulls star and former Raptor’s 9-year-old daughter, was in the audience cheering on her dad, but her high-pitched scream may have helped more than expected.

The game, which the Raptors played at home against the Bulls, was a must-win for the team to advance to the play-offs.

But they lost in gruelling fashion, most notably missing 18 of 36 free throws, the most misses in an NBA elimination game in over 50 years, for a final score of 109-105 for the Bulls.

Soon after the game, viewers began cutting together clips from the game of Diar letting out a very loud scream each time the Raptors were up for a free throw, appearing to psych the players out.

Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023

The clips quickly went viral, with Raptors fans crediting DeRozan’s daughter with the Bulls’ big elimination victory.

But even the Bulls were happy to credit Diar with the win, tweeting about it.

Good morning to Bulls fans everywhere, but especially to Diar DeRozan 🗣❤️ pic.twitter.com/7M5O4Cyy6O — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2023

Speaking with the press after the game, DeRozan himself gave his daughter some credit for the win, revealing that he almost left her at home so she wouldn’t miss school.

"I said you can miss one day of school and come to a game… I'm glad I did." Diar DeRozan's free throw distraction came up clutch for the Bulls tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z1EZvORC10 — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

“I owe her some money,” DeRozan joked. “For sure.”