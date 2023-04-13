Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey recently sat down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté to celebrate the release of their latest album, SOUND DRIFT, which dropped Thursday.

In the wide-ranging interview, the Juno nominees discussed their lived experiences as first-generation immigrants finding success in the music industry and the endless support of their parents.

The duo, first names Neeko and Soliven, are based in Vancouver. However, their country of birth is the Philippines. During the interview, Chanté asked the two performers how being immigrants ignited their drive to work hard and make a name for themselves in the music industry.

“Being first-generation immigrants living in Vancouver, it was very eye-opening to us knowing what our parents had to go through to put us in this position,” explained Neeko. “Just what they sacrificed. So it was more so, ‘Let’s see what we can do.’ We got given this opportunity to follow our dreams, and then it got our fans to get us to this level.”

“That was definitely a driving factor into why we do this, you know?” he expressed.

Their parents’ support for them remains strong, with Soliven describing his mom’s Facebook page as “our own Twitter page and our own Instagram page at this point.”

Soliven further relayed a story of his father joining them on tour in Asia “seeing things he’s never seen in his life.”

“I mean, we came from nothing. And so just to be able to share these moments with them is just incredible.”

Manila Grey further share why as first-generation immigrants, they feel it’s their duty to shine a light on their Filipino heritage.

“I feel like we were given an opportunity to shine light on our culture and we want to empower the youth to have somebody to look up to that looks like them,” explains Neeko. “We want them to take what we’ve built and get inspired from it and create something even better, even bigger.”

The duo explores this topic on new track “Motherland”, which they say will be the main single on SOUND DRIFT.

“Canada’s built on immigrants and we don’t even want to talk about just the Filipinos,” says Soliven. “We want to talk about people who have that immigrant struggle in general, because there is a system and there is a way that being an immigrant, it’s not the most beneficial thing, especially if you’re starting from scratch.

“We know regardless if you’re Filipino, if you’re Hispanic, Black, white, doesn’t matter. There is that struggle and you have to respect a person that’s moving into a brand-new environment and surviving and getting acclimated. So that’s definitely something that we wanted to talk about on ‘Motherland’, and we want to represent that struggle and we want people to listen to our music and be like, ‘I get it.'”

Stream SOUND DRIFT below.