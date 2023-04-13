Click to share this via email

Demi Moore thinks her pup could make history.

The actress reacted to the news that a two-year-old chihuahua named Pearl became Guinness World Record’s shortest dog in the world on her Instagram.

Moore thought her dog Pilaf could challenge the puppy for the title.

“@guinnessworldrecords just announced the World’s Shortest Dog today. I don’t know about you but I think Pilaf might give Pearl a run for her money!” she captioned the post.

A series of photos of her chihuahua being compared to the length of a $100 bill accompanied her challenge along with a comparison shot of Pearl.

According to the recordkeeper’s website Pearl measures 3.59 inches in height.

The actress put the question to her followers, tagging the dog’s social media account. “Should we submit @pilaf.littlemouse??” she asked.

Fans clamoured for Pilaf’s entry, with one fan encouraging, “Do it! No time better than the present!”