Rihanna’s latest maternity look is a stunner.

This week, the Fenty Beauty founder made a surprise appearance at Ulta Beauty in Las Vegas to unveil her Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in “Glass Slipper”.

Pregnant with her second child, the 35-year-old rocked an all-white ensemble, with a floor-length skirt, and white denim jacket over a turtleneck bodysuit showing off her baby bump.

Rihanna is expecting the new baby with rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she also shares a 1-month-old son.

The singer revealed her pregnancy during her big Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February.

Last year, Rihanna spoke with British Vogue about giving birth to her first child, recalling, “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”