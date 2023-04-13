These stars have some major pull.

On Thursday, Time magazine announced its 2023 list of the World’s Most Influential People, with Jennifer Coolidge, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and Disney CEO Bob Iger on the cover.

In the world of entertainment, the list also includes Austin Butler, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder and more.

Also on the list are athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi, political figures like U.S. president Joe Biden and Brazilian president Lula Da Silva, titans like Beyoncé, Elon Musk and more.

Writing about Coolidge for the issue, actress Mia Farrow says, “So many of the qualities that have made everyone fall in love with her are outside of what is mainstream or expected: her eccentric mannerisms, hilarious improvisations, and, most of all, aching vulnerability. She is uncompromisingly, exquisitely herself.”

“Creed” director Ryan Coogler writes of Jordan taking on the role of director for this year’s sequel, “It’s like climbing a mountain summit through enemy territory with your heart exposed. But I knew Mike had it in him. Because over that quarter-century of work, nothing was given to him. Everything was earned. And I strongly believe that his best work is still to come.”

Praising Doja Cat, “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann writes, “She’s a rapper, a singer, a performance artist—she’s the canvas on which she expresses a character or an idea. There’s no “brand” to Doja Cat. You never know what she’s going to do next, and that’s exciting.”