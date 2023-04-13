King Charles’ former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, reportedly hasn’t been invited to the upcoming coronation on May 6.

According to the Independent, Fergie — who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986-1996 — will have to watch the celebrations on TV.

The Duchess of York divorced Andrew years ago, but they still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in November 2019 amid his controversial connection to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in August 2019.

The Duke of York was invited to the family’s 2023 Easter Sunday service, though.

Fergie and Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie — who are 10th and 11th in line to the throne — will be attending the coronation.

One of the author’s friends told the paper: “She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her.

“The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there.”

Royal commentator Ingrid Stewart insisted the lack of invitation was “not a matter of personal preference but protocol.”

“Fergie has not been invited to any official royal events since her divorce. As the ex-wife she would not expect to be invited,” she said.

Ferguson did attend the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, but wasn’t among the 30 guests who attended Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 in the middle of the pandemic.

She also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

The news comes after it was confirmed that Harry would be attending the upcoming coronation, but Meghan would be staying behind in California with their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. May 6 is also Archie’s fourth birthday.