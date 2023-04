Click to share this via email

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in "Never Have I Ever"

It’s senior year!

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first teaser for the fourth and final season of the Mindy Kaling-created comedy “Never Have I Ever”, starring Canada’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The teaser features narrator John McEnroe looking back on all the hijinks of previous seasons, before teasing the characters entering “senior freakin’ year.”

In the series, Ramakrishnan is Devi, “an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

“Never Have I Ever” season 4 premieres June 8.