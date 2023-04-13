Michelle Yeoh is continuing to celebrate her big Oscar win by bringing her golden statuette to her home in Malaysia.

The 60-year-old actress, who made history at the 2023 Oscars when she became the first Asian woman to win best actress for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, took her trophy, which she named “Mr. O,” home to her parents.

“Brought Mr.O home…. Without my parents love and trust and support… I wouldn’t be here today… love so much,” Yeoh captioned two Instagram photos, one which sees her mom proudly smiling as she holds up her daughter’s Oscar and another of “Mr. O” visiting her father’s grave. He passed away in 2014.

On March 12, when the 95th Academy Awards took place, Yeoh dedicated her first-ever Oscar award to her 84-year-old mother, who she said was watching the awards at home in Malaysia, where the actress was born.