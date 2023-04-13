Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tan France is having another baby!

On Thursday, the fashion designer and “Queer Eye” star announced that he and husband Rob are expecting their second child together, via surrogate.

READ MORE: Tan France Reveals His Family Made Disney Knock-Off Clothing

“We are over the moon,” France said on this week’s episode of the Bobbie’s “Milk Drunk” podcast. “We’ve wanted this for a long time.”

He added, “We are due not so long from now.”

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid And Tan France Talk ‘Next In Fashion’ Season 2, Praise Guest Judge Hailey Bieber’s ‘Chic Taste’

In the episode, France also talked about stigmas surrounding surrogacy and the agency of women carrying the pregnancy, explaining, “These are career women, who have children, who just want to find a way to help people who desperately want children.”

France and his husband welcomed their first baby via surrogacy in August 20221.