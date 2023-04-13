Jeremy Renner attends the world premiere event for the Disney+ original series "Rennervations" at Westwood Regency Village Theater on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeremy Renner had a bumpy road to recovery after his near-fatal accident.

After being run over by a 7-ton snowplow in January, the actor suffered over 30 broken bones which left him in “excruciating” pain according to his chiropractic sports physician.

“I mean, it’s bad enough with one of those traumas. The fracture through his tibia was so severe that that alone … mentally you can’t deal with that much pain,” Christopher Vincent told People.

“When you’ve got 30 of those, your body is just sending pain signals to your brain from every part of your body. You can’t override them,” he continued. “You’re mentally just trying to quiet them down. It’s happening 24 hours a day, so it’s not like he gets a reprieve when he’s sleeping. It doesn’t sleep, so it’s affecting your sleep, and that lack of sleep is affecting your recovery.”

While Renner had a full team of professionals including Vincent, it was still difficult to override the pain.

“[Renner was] meditating and just trying to calm himself to override this. … As he’s in bed, we’re moving his shoulders, moving his hips, moving his limbs. Just trying to fire off some of those signals and keep the joints from freezing up, keep him moving,” explained the doctor.

Part of his regiment included an antigravity treadmill, with Vincent turning the actor’s home “into a full rehab center. We just started shipping things to his house. His mother was there going, ‘What’s this box? What is this machine?’ I’m like, ‘Just put it in the living room. We’ll use it later.’ ”

With the help of professionals, Renner is now back on his feet with a cane and even made his first red carpet appearance this week.

“He’s an extremely unique and rare person. I’ve worked with hundreds and thousands of athletes, celebrities, regular people, and it’s really a special personality that has that drive and determination,” Vincent said, confident that Renner could “get through it to where you are back stronger than you were before the accident.”