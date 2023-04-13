Michael Bolton’s new music video is a “Spark of Light”.

The Grammy award-winning and Emmy nominated singer-songwriter released the official video for his latest single today on YouTube.

“Spark of Light” is the title track from his upcoming album, co-written between Bolton and a slew of artists. It features collaborations with Walk The Moon, Nicholla Petricca, and Tushar Apte, who has worked with Demi Lovato, Zayn, and countless other stars.

“Spark of Light really marks for me a return to my songwriting which is where everything started,” said Bolton of the project. “Wherever that inspiration or joy comes from you just want to grasp it and run with it.”

The music video features a dancer overlaid with a glittering pattern as they dance across an urban landscape, inspiring everyday people at their jobs.

Bolton’s upcoming album marks his return to original music with the first all-original album in almost 15 years.

Michael Bolton – Photo: Michael Bolton/M2M Construction

The full track list follows:

Track list

1. Spark of Light

2. Running Out of Ways

3. Eyes on You

4. Beautiful World (feat Justin Jesso)

5. Whatever She Wants

6. Just The Beginning

7. Safe

8. Home

9. We Could Be Something

10. Out of the Ashes

Spark of Light is currently slated for release on June 23.