ET Canada is kicking off Canadian Screen Week with a bang! Our team is proud to be the recipient of three CSA awards, received today, on day one of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television’s annual week-long celebration of the best in Canadian film, TV and digital media.

During Thursday’s CSA’s Digital & Immersive Awards ceremony, ET Canada Live and ET Canada Pride were recognized among three of 145 categories being honoured over four days of live award shows at Toronto’s Meridian Hall.

Of our three awards, ET Canada Live won two, one for “Best Live Production, Social Media” and one for “Best Host, Web Program or Series”.

ET Canada wins three 2023 CSA awards.

Meanwhile, ET Canada Pride was honoured in the “Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction” category.

ET Canada Pride is honoured with an award during the CSA’s 2023 Digital & Immersive Awards ceremony.

This years marks the first time nominees can attend the ceremonies since 2019, as in-person events return.

Canadian Screen Week will conclude on April 16 with the star-studded 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, which takes a look back at the past year in Canadian film and TV. The hour-long special, hosted by Samantha Bee, will be broadcasted live at 8 p.m. ET (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.