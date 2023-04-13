Prince Harry is set to have an awkward reunion at King Charles’ coronation.

Despite securing his invitation to the historic event, the Daily Mail reports the Royal family has “no interest” in speaking to the estranged family member beyond basic greetings. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are not said to be included.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And King Charles Reconciliation At Coronation Unlikely, Royal Expert Says: ‘I Don’t See That Happening’

He will be attending the event without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, after a series of discussions and long period of deliberation.

Relations between the Prince and his family have been in turmoil since the release of his memoir, as well as his calls for the Royal family to apologize to Markle.

The coronation is set to take place on the same day as Archie’s birthday.

READ MORE: Prince Harry To Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Royal expert and author Omid Scobie theorized the visit would be a short one, mostly to support his father for the ceremony.

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6.