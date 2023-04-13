Jennifer Coolidge has been dubbed a “national treasure” by her “The Watcher” co-star Mia Farrow.

Upon gracing Time‘s cover as one of the publication’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023, Farrow was given the opportunity to pen Coolidge’s write-up and had nothing but fond words for “The White Lotus” star, whose work she’s “long admired.”

From the day Farrow met Coolidge, “last year, while shooting [their] Netflix series on a cavernous soundstage in Brooklyn,” she’s been “lucky” to call Coolidge a friend.

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Wants To Sell A House In New Trailer For Netflix Limited Series ‘The Watcher’

“So many of the qualities that have made everyone fall in love with her are outside of what is mainstream or expected: her eccentric mannerisms, hilarious improvisations, and, most of all, aching vulnerability. She is uncompromisingly, exquisitely herself,” Farrow, 78, wrote.

“Jennifer’s honesty and kindness make her a friend anyone would be lucky to have,” the “Great Gatsby” star added.

Elsewhere, Farrow revealed that, one night a few months ago, Coolidge texted her a “one-of-a-kind” proposal “for catching a filmmaker’s eye.”

READ MORE: Ryan Murphy Lands Netflix’s Top 2 Most-Watched Shows With ‘The Watcher’ & ‘Monster’

“Let’s make a video where you and I are beating the sh*t out of each other…Does that seem too desperate???” Coolidge texted her co-star.

“Like everything Jennifer says and does, [the proposal was] one-of-a-kind and irresistible,” Farrow wrote.

She went on to joke that she’s “got tufts of fake hair and ketchup to stand in for blood at the ready. Who wouldn’t want to be beat up by Jennifer Coolidge?”